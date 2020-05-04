Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

SE

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Sale Price

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4966308
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH6H4157747
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE. NO HIDDEN COST. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH NO EXTRA COST. YOU CAN WALK IN OR CALL FOR A TEST DRIVE. GOOD FOR UBER AND LYFT. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels

