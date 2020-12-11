Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

74,000 KM

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6351896
  • Stock #: 363
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH6H4157747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS.

ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR FREE. NO HIDDEN COST.

ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH NO EXTRA COST.

YOU CAN WALK IN OR CALL FOR A TEST DRIVE.

GOOD FOR UBER AND LYFT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

