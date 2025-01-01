Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 62387

2017 Chevrolet Volt

67,052 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

2017 Chevrolet Volt

Premier w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1RB6S58HU177373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

