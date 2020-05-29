Menu
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2017 Chevrolet Volt

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

Location

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Sale Price

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 303,300KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5094038
  • Stock #: 1733
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S54HU101765
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***ELECTRIC***

***CERTIFIED***

***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***

*AUTO

*AIR COND/AUTO 

*POWER WINDOWS/TINTED WINDOWS

*POWER DOOR LOCKS

*TILT STEERING/POWER STEERING/HEATED STEERING WHEEL

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*PUSH START

*REMOTE STARTER

*AM FM RADIO/SXM/AUX/USB/ON STAR

*NAVIGATION / BACK UP CAMERA

*HEATED SEATS

*TRACTION CONTROL

*MODE---NORMAL/SPORT/MOUNTAIN

*17" ALLOY 215/50/17 9/32 SNOW TIRES

***CARFAX REPORT***

***OUT OF PROVENCE***QUEBEC***

***************************************************************

 

*

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Plug-In Electric/Gas

