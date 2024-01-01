$27,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited w/ Uconnect, Nav, Cruise Control
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited w/ Uconnect, Nav, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG2HR518068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Uconnect, Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Entry and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include:
Uconnect
Ventilated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Rear Park Assist
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32691
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
POWER LIFT GATE
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Additional Features
Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
Alpine Sound System
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
UConnect
USB Ports
Nappa Leather Seats
Tri Zone A/C
HID Auto Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Chrysler Pacifica