NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Uconnect, Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Entry and more!

The top features for this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include:

Uconnect
Ventilated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Rear Park Assist
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32691

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

113,000 KM

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

113,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG2HR518068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Uconnect, Ventilated Front Seats, Keyless Entry and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica include:

Uconnect
Ventilated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Rear Park Assist
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32691

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors
POWER LIFT GATE

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Park Assist

Seating

Driver's Memory Seat

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
Alpine Sound System
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
UConnect
USB Ports
Nappa Leather Seats
Tri Zone A/C
HID Auto Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

