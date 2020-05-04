Menu
2017 Dodge Caravan

SE

2017 Dodge Caravan

SE

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Sale Price

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,032KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4948488
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR612617
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Supremely versatile and ready to serve you well! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 283hp while connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies ample power when you need it. This Front Wheel Drive Minivan yields approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. Very nice and clean. Good for the family, deliveries, moving its good all the way. we sold all vehicles certified with no extra cost. No hidden cost. Hst and Licencing fee is not included in the price. Clean title good for Uber and Lyft too. You can walk-in or call for a test drive. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

