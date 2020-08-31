Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Caravan

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Caravan

2017 Dodge Caravan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Caravan

S

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5815209
  • Stock #: 411
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR612617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful van for the family or you can use it for a delivery job.

Seats are foldable. Tinted glasses.

You can walk in or call to make an appointment for a test drive.

We sold all vehicles with no extra cost.

There are no hidden charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Connaught Auto

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 93,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 70,300 KM
$9,700 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE
 93,582 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

Call Dealer

416-820-XXXX

(click to show)

416-820-5039

Quick Links
Directions Inventory