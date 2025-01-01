$24,888+ tax & licensing
SXT Plus
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This powerful coupe boasts a 6-cylinder engine and is ready to unleash its performance on the open road. With only 88,872km on the odometer, this Challenger is still in its prime, ready for many more adventures. Its black exterior and matching black interior provide a sophisticated and stylish look that's sure to impress.
The SXT Plus trim level adds a touch of luxury to this already impressive vehicle, featuring a range of desirable features that will make every drive a pleasure. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated and powered leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with the integrated GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, while enjoying peace of mind with a comprehensive security system and multiple safety features, including anti-lock brakes and side airbags.
Here are just five of the Challenger's most sizzling features:
- Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and soak up the sunshine while cruising in style.
- Heated and Powered Leather Seats: Comfort and luxury come standard with these premium features.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this handy built-in navigation system.
- Push Button Start: Experience the convenience and sleekness of this modern feature.
Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today and experience the power and luxury of this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for yourself!
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
