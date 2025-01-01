Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This powerful coupe boasts a 6-cylinder engine and is ready to unleash its performance on the open road. With only 88,872km on the odometer, this Challenger is still in its prime, ready for many more adventures. Its black exterior and matching black interior provide a sophisticated and stylish look thats sure to impress.

The SXT Plus trim level adds a touch of luxury to this already impressive vehicle, featuring a range of desirable features that will make every drive a pleasure. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated and powered leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with the integrated GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, while enjoying peace of mind with a comprehensive security system and multiple safety features, including anti-lock brakes and side airbags.

Here are just five of the Challengers most sizzling features:

Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and soak up the sunshine while cruising in style.
Heated and Powered Leather Seats: Comfort and luxury come standard with these premium features.
Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this handy built-in navigation system.
Push Button Start: Experience the convenience and sleekness of this modern feature.

Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today and experience the power and luxury of this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for yourself!

2017 Dodge Challenger

88,872 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

12410034

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,872KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZAG4HH619472

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,872 KM

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This powerful coupe boasts a 6-cylinder engine and is ready to unleash its performance on the open road. With only 88,872km on the odometer, this Challenger is still in its prime, ready for many more adventures. Its black exterior and matching black interior provide a sophisticated and stylish look that's sure to impress.

The SXT Plus trim level adds a touch of luxury to this already impressive vehicle, featuring a range of desirable features that will make every drive a pleasure. Step inside and enjoy the comfort of heated and powered leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with the integrated GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, while enjoying peace of mind with a comprehensive security system and multiple safety features, including anti-lock brakes and side airbags.

Here are just five of the Challenger's most sizzling features:

  • Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and soak up the sunshine while cruising in style.
  • Heated and Powered Leather Seats: Comfort and luxury come standard with these premium features.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings.
  • GPS Navigation: Never get lost again with this handy built-in navigation system.
  • Push Button Start: Experience the convenience and sleekness of this modern feature.

Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today and experience the power and luxury of this 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for yourself!

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Automatic Headlights

Proximity Key

Bluetooth Connection

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2017 Dodge Challenger