2017 Dodge Challenger

16,822 KM

Details Description Features

$48,800

+ tax & licensing
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack Shaker, 6.4L HEMI V8,MANUAL,NAV,CAM

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack Shaker, 6.4L HEMI V8,MANUAL,NAV,CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

16,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6171006
  • Stock #: PC6369
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6HH513898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6369
  • Mileage 16,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE CHALLENGER SCAT PACK SHAKER | 6-SPEED MANUAL | 485 HP | 6.4L V8 ENGINE | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO | BACK UP CAMERA | SUEDE AND LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | U-CONNECT | PUSH-TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Dodge Challenger SCAT PACK SHAKER features a HEMI 6.4-liter V-8 pushes a tire-smoking 485 Horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and six-speed manual transmission. The Dodge Challenger Scat Pack hits a top speed of 182 mph and it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is 1.2 seconds faster than the Ford Mustang V6. The Challenger is built on high performance suspension shock absorbers for a firm ride with improved balance, cornering ability, and steering responsiveness.







To reign in the Challengers 485 horses under the hood, the Challenger is equipped with the SRT Track Pack brake package, which includes performance Brembo brakes. These special brakes are two-piece slotted and vented rotors with six-piston calipers that are 15.4 inches in the front and 13.8 inches in the back. Their intricate design improves heat management, thermal capacity, and longevity.







This vehicle comes in a Scat Pack exterior with hood scoop and Grey Exterior with Red Suede and Black Leather interior with aggressive Red Brembo Brakes, and has plenty of luxury features that make this sports car a comfortable cruiser too. The 2017 Dodge Challenger seats up to five people and has a unique blend of word-class materials and race-inspired tech to make the cabin feel more like a cockpit. Dodge brings time-tested icons and revs them up to speed of the modern day with a Class-Exclusive 7-inch reconfigurable driver information display.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Engine Immobilizer
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
FRONT SPOILER
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Roll Stability Control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Theft-deterrent system
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.26
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Axle ratio: 3.90
Watts: 276
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.4
Wheels: polished aluminum with painted accents
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
proximity entry system
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

