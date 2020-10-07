2017 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Steering Power Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column FRONT SPOILER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Roll Stability Control PERFORMANCE door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler engine oil Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Theft-deterrent system Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Front wipers: variable intermittent Front brake width: 1.26 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar Premium brand Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Power windows: safety reverse Floor mat material: premium carpet Total speakers: 6 Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Emissions: 50 state Spare tire kit: inflator kit Infotainment: Uconnect Premium brakes: Brembo Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Axle ratio: 3.90 Watts: 276 Battery rating: 730 CCA Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6 Multi-function remote: panic alarm halogen Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Alternator: 220 amps Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 14.4 Wheels: polished aluminum with painted accents Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure height reclining rear folding voice operated element tire sealant manual passenger seat Smartphone integration: Android Auto

