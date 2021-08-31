+ taxes & licensing
2017 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT 392 | 6 SPEED MANUAL | 6.4L HEMI SRT V8 | 485HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START BUTTON | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | RED SEATBELTS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACKUP CAMERA | BREMBO BRAKES | U-CONNECT | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 features a HEMI 6.4-liter V-8 pushes a tire-smoking 485 Horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and six-speed manual transmission . The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 hits top speed of 182 mph and it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is 1.2 seconds faster than the Ford Mustang V6.The Challenger SRT 392 is built on Bilstein high performance suspension shock absorbers for a firm ride with improved balance, cornering ability, and steering responsiveness.
To reign in the Challengers 485 horses under the hood, the Challenger SRT 392 is equipped with the SRT Track Pack brake package, which includes performance Brembo brakes. These special brakes are two-piece slotted and vented rotors with six-piston calipers that are 15.4 inches in the front and 13.8 inches in the back. Their intricate design improves heat management, thermal capacity, and longevity.
The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 has an excellent sound system so drivers can hear over the loud and powerful engine. Like the Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger SRT 392 has an 18-speaker audio system with two subwoofers. Drivers can easily control the entertainment settings via the 8.4-inch touchscreen that can also display GPS navigation and Uconnect apps. As with many modern tech cars, Bluetooth Voice Command has been integrated into the vehicle for hands-free driver communication.
