2017 Dodge Challenger

29,010 KM

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SRT 392, NAV, CAM, 485HP, HEATED/VENTED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

29,010KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7758129
  • Stock #: PC7495
  • VIN: 2C3CDZDJ3HH531407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE PEARL COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7495
  • Mileage 29,010 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT 392 | 6 SPEED MANUAL | 6.4L HEMI SRT V8 | 485HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH START BUTTON | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | RED SEATBELTS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACKUP CAMERA | BREMBO BRAKES | U-CONNECT | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 features a HEMI 6.4-liter V-8 pushes a tire-smoking 485 Horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels and six-speed manual transmission . The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 hits top speed of 182 mph and it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is 1.2 seconds faster than the Ford Mustang V6.The Challenger SRT 392 is built on Bilstein high performance suspension shock absorbers for a firm ride with improved balance, cornering ability, and steering responsiveness.







To reign in the Challengers 485 horses under the hood, the Challenger SRT 392 is equipped with the SRT Track Pack brake package, which includes performance Brembo brakes. These special brakes are two-piece slotted and vented rotors with six-piston calipers that are 15.4 inches in the front and 13.8 inches in the back. Their intricate design improves heat management, thermal capacity, and longevity.







The Dodge Challenger SRT 392 has an excellent sound system so drivers can hear over the loud and powerful engine. Like the Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger SRT 392 has an 18-speaker audio system with two subwoofers. Drivers can easily control the entertainment settings via the 8.4-inch touchscreen that can also display GPS navigation and Uconnect apps. As with many modern tech cars, Bluetooth Voice Command has been integrated into the vehicle for hands-free driver communication.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power
Battery Saver
Front fog lights
Rear
hood scoop
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Roll Stability Control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Subwoofer: 2
Center console trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Axle ratio: 3.90
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Total speakers: 18
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Rear headrests: integrated
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.4
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Watts: 900
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
height
reclining
rear folding
voice operated
element
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

