+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 DODGE CHARGER SXT RALLYE | AWD | AUTOMATIC | 300 HP | RALLYE APPEARANCE | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | SAT RADIO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PUSH TO START | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2017 Dodge Charger is an iconic muscle car. This SXT RALLYE model makes gives the classic muscle car DNA a different take. It comes in AWD system so that you can be sure that you will feel safe in driving even in the most wintery of conditions. The RALLYE package not only gives the Charger a more aggressive front bumper but also a rear lip wing and a performance boost from 298 HP to 300 HP. The powerful V6 engine is coupled with smooth shifting 8 speed automatic gearbox that you can also control with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. The car comes in beautiful Black Exterior colour paired with Black leather Interior.
The SXT adds a lot of options compared to base model. It comes woth Blind Spot Assist, Push-to Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Automatic Adjustable Seats, Navigation, 4U Connect App, Satellite Radio, Mirror Dimming, Phone Connectivity and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4