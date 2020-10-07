Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

67,864 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT, RALLYE, AWD, HEATED, BT, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT, RALLYE, AWD, HEATED, BT, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6133413
  2. 6133413
  3. 6133413
  4. 6133413
  5. 6133413
  6. 6133413
  7. 6133413
  8. 6133413
  9. 6133413
  10. 6133413
  11. 6133413
  12. 6133413
  13. 6133413
  14. 6133413
  15. 6133413
  16. 6133413
  17. 6133413
  18. 6133413
  19. 6133413
  20. 6133413
  21. 6133413
  22. 6133413
  23. 6133413
  24. 6133413
  25. 6133413
  26. 6133413
  27. 6133413
  28. 6133413
  29. 6133413
  30. 6133413
  31. 6133413
  32. 6133413
  33. 6133413
  34. 6133413
  35. 6133413
  36. 6133413
  37. 6133413
  38. 6133413
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,864KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6133413
  • Stock #: PC6346
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG6HH530992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PITCH BLACK CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6346
  • Mileage 67,864 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE CHARGER SXT RALLYE | AWD | AUTOMATIC | 300 HP | RALLYE APPEARANCE | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | SAT RADIO | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PUSH TO START | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Dodge Charger is an iconic muscle car. This SXT RALLYE model makes gives the classic muscle car DNA a different take. It comes in AWD system so that you can be sure that you will feel safe in driving even in the most wintery of conditions. The RALLYE package not only gives the Charger a more aggressive front bumper but also a rear lip wing and a performance boost from 298 HP to 300 HP. The powerful V6 engine is coupled with smooth shifting 8 speed automatic gearbox that you can also control with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel. The car comes in beautiful Black Exterior colour paired with Black leather Interior.







The SXT adds a lot of options compared to base model. It comes woth Blind Spot Assist, Push-to Start, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Automatic Adjustable Seats, Navigation, 4U Connect App, Satellite Radio, Mirror Dimming, Phone Connectivity and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Steering
Power
Compass
Trip Computer
Apple CarPlay
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
Cargo Net
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
engine oil
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Theft-deterrent system
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Front brake width: 1.26
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
4WD type: on demand
Infotainment: Uconnect
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Capless fuel filler system
Watts: 276
Alternator: 180 amps
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear brake width: 0.87
Front fog lights: LED
variable intermittent
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app function: engine start
proximity entry system
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
height
reclining
lock operation
rear folding
voice operated
element
horn/light operation
vehicle location
Smartphone integration: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 65,412 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 5 Series 53...
 35,592 KM
$44,600 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar XJ R-Spo...
 24,686 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory