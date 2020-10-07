2017 Dodge Charger

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Steering Power Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Apple CarPlay Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Rear Cargo Net 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control trailer stability control door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler engine oil Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Theft-deterrent system range Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Front brake width: 1.26 Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Premium brand Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 13.6 Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Emissions: 50 state 4WD type: on demand Infotainment: Uconnect Armrests: rear center with cupholders Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Front wipers: speed sensitive Capless fuel filler system Watts: 276 Alternator: 180 amps Battery rating: 730 CCA Headlight bezel color: black Rear brake width: 0.87 Front fog lights: LED variable intermittent halogen Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Smart device app function: engine start proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure height reclining lock operation rear folding voice operated element horn/light operation vehicle location Smartphone integration: Android Auto

