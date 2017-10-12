Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,264 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

109,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056417
  • Stock #: 19102
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4HR826202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19102
  • Mileage 109,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/10/2017 with an estimated $1818.74 of damage. On which a $1769 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Trailer Sway Control
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Rear Doors

Additional Features

Navigation
Rear Entertainment System
Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
TOUCHSCREEN
Power Heated Mirror
Tri-Zone A/C
3.5" Information Cluster Display
Heated Front & Rear 2nd Row Seats
Captain 2nd Row Seats

