Rear Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Tri-Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include:

Rear Entertainment System
Power Liftgate
Tri-Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Electronic Stability Control
Trailer Sway Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34989

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,168 KM

$16,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
123,168KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR787299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
6.5" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
USB port
12V outlet
Power Driver Seats
UConnect
Tri-Zone A/C

