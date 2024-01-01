Menu
<p>Calling all families on the go! This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is the perfect vehicle for your busy lifestyle. Packed with features and ready for adventure, this minivan offers comfort, convenience, and safety for everyone on board. With its spacious interior, flexible seating arrangements, and powerful engine, you can easily handle anything from daily commutes to family road trips.</p><p>This well-maintained Grand Caravan boasts a sleek white exterior, a stylish black interior, and has only 161,957 km on the odometer. It comes equipped with a long list of desirable features, including navigation, a rearview camera, power sliding doors, heated mirrors, and a DVD entertainment system. The Grand Caravan also offers plenty of storage space, making it ideal for hauling everything you need for your family.</p><p>Stop by Select Auto Centre Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the ultimate family vehicle. Were confident youll be impressed by the quality and value of this Dodge Grand Caravan.</p><p>Here are 5 features that will make this Grand Caravan stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Power Sliding Doors:</strong> Enjoy effortless access to the spacious interior, even in tight parking spaces.</li><li><strong>DVD Entertainment System:</strong> Keep the kids entertained on long drives with the built-in DVD player.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with the GPS navigation system, making every trip a breeze.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and added peace of mind with the helpful rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in winter with the heated mirrors, ensuring clear visibility in all weather conditions.</li></ol>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,957 KM

$13,887

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus*DVD*PWR DOORS*NAVI*CAM*

12046774

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus*DVD*PWR DOORS*NAVI*CAM*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,957KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2HR738236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,957 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
$13,887

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan