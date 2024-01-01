$13,887+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus*DVD*PWR DOORS*NAVI*CAM*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$13,887
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all families on the go! This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is the perfect vehicle for your busy lifestyle. Packed with features and ready for adventure, this minivan offers comfort, convenience, and safety for everyone on board. With its spacious interior, flexible seating arrangements, and powerful engine, you can easily handle anything from daily commutes to family road trips.
This well-maintained Grand Caravan boasts a sleek white exterior, a stylish black interior, and has only 161,957 km on the odometer. It comes equipped with a long list of desirable features, including navigation, a rearview camera, power sliding doors, heated mirrors, and a DVD entertainment system. The Grand Caravan also offers plenty of storage space, making it ideal for hauling everything you need for your family.
Stop by Select Auto Centre Ltd. today for a test drive and experience the ultimate family vehicle. We're confident you'll be impressed by the quality and value of this Dodge Grand Caravan.
Here are 5 features that will make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Power Sliding Doors: Enjoy effortless access to the spacious interior, even in tight parking spaces.
- DVD Entertainment System: Keep the kids entertained on long drives with the built-in DVD player.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with the GPS navigation system, making every trip a breeze.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and added peace of mind with the helpful rearview camera.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in winter with the heated mirrors, ensuring clear visibility in all weather conditions.
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
$13887 + HST & LIC.
