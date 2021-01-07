Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,451 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

SE, 7 SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL

SE, 7 SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6479997
  • Stock #: PC6505
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1HR640153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,451 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE | 7 PASSENGER | STOW AND GO SEATING | KEYLESS ENTRY







The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is a reliable and comfortable passenger van powered by a 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V Engine! This Dodge comes in clean White Exterior Colour and contrasting Black Interior.







It has standard features such as Air Conditioning, Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls, Child Safety Door Locks, Power Door Locks, Vehicle Anti-Theft, Driver Airbag, Front Side Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Keyless Entry, Second Row Folding Seat, Third Row Removable Seat, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering, Tilt Steering Column, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Trip Computer, Cargo Area Tiedowns, Power Windows and many more useful features!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
Split
Third Row
Carpet
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Battery Saver
low washer fluid
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
Solar-tinted glass
4
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Armrests: front center
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.9
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Grocery bag holder
Rear brake width: 0.47
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row headrests: 3
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Tire type: touring
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
with washer
12V rear
in dash
in floor
rear outboard seats
quad headlights

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

