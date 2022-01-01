+ taxes & licensing
2017 DODGE VIPER GTC ACR EXTREME #00001 | 8.4 LITER V10 | 645 HP | MANUAL | 1 OF 1 | ALL PARTS FACTORY INSTALLED | EXTREME AERO PACKAGE | ACR EXTREME AERO COVER | EXTREME DIVE PLANES | EXTREME HOOD FINISH | EXTREME WING SPOILER | EXTREME FRONT SPLITTER | EXTREME REAR DIFFUSER | EXTREME WING | GTS INTERIOR PACKAGE | ART STEERING WHEEL | GTS LAGUNA INTERIOR PACKAGE | WP7 ACR BRASS MONKEY WHEELS | ALUMINUM X BRACE | LIGHT WEIGHT BATTERY | HARMAN KARDON HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO | | FACTORY CUSTOM MATTE PAINT | AKZO NOBLE SIKKENS PAINT FINISH | CERAMIC COATING FINISH | PAINT PROTECTION FILM| LIGHT WEIGHT BATTERY | BREMBO CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS | CLEAN CARFAX
Own a piece of Dodge Viper history with this exclusive 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR with Factory Installed Extreme Aero Package. Ordered through the "1 of 1 " Program there is no other vehicle like this in the world. Powered by a massive 8.4 Liter V10 Engine and controlled by a 6 speed manual transmission and slip differential this ultra rare vehicle can push upwards of 645 HP.
Through the Dodge program this Viper comes in a Factory Custom Matte Black Paint with Contrasting GTS stripes to give it the iconic Viper look. Inside, we can see the beautiful GTS Laguna Interior Package, that features Black Leahter upholstery with white stitiching and diamon pattern inserts. The GTS Package also features, an aluminum xbrace, adjustable suspension, brembo ceramic brakes, 19" ACR Wwheels, Uconnect infotainment, navigation and Harman Kardon Audio System.
To add to the cars rarity The Viper GTC ACR has the serial number of 00001 signifying the final year of fith generation VX production, and is offered with a spare set of HRE wheels.
The Extreme Aero Package includes many aero dynamic parts, this includes raised rear wing, removable extended front splitter, a vented hood, rear diffuser, and upper dive planes. There is also an upgraded dual side-exit exhaust system, HID headlights, and LED tail lights along with paint protection film applied to the body.
The Viper ACR also provides plenty of features that will make your drive comfortable and enjoyable, with bolstered bucket seats, trimmed in leather and contrasting white stitching that covers the entire interior, 8.4" touchscreen navigation, and power adjustable pedals.
