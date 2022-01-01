Menu
2017 Dodge Viper

33,553 KM

$369,800

+ tax & licensing
GTC, ACR EXTREME, VIN #00001, 1 OF 1, 645 HP,

GTC, ACR EXTREME, VIN #00001, 1 OF 1, 645 HP,

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

33,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8077147
  • Stock #: PC7772
  • VIN: 1C3BDEDZ5HV500001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venom Black Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7772
  • Mileage 33,553 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE VIPER GTC ACR EXTREME #00001 | 8.4 LITER V10 | 645 HP | MANUAL | 1 OF 1 | ALL PARTS FACTORY INSTALLED | EXTREME AERO PACKAGE | ACR EXTREME AERO COVER | EXTREME DIVE PLANES | EXTREME HOOD FINISH | EXTREME WING SPOILER | EXTREME FRONT SPLITTER | EXTREME REAR DIFFUSER | EXTREME WING | GTS INTERIOR PACKAGE | ART STEERING WHEEL | GTS LAGUNA INTERIOR PACKAGE | WP7 ACR BRASS MONKEY WHEELS | ALUMINUM X BRACE | LIGHT WEIGHT BATTERY | HARMAN KARDON HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO | | FACTORY CUSTOM MATTE PAINT | AKZO NOBLE SIKKENS PAINT FINISH | CERAMIC COATING FINISH | PAINT PROTECTION FILM| LIGHT WEIGHT BATTERY | BREMBO CERAMIC BRAKES | NAVIGATION | POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS | CLEAN CARFAX







Own a piece of Dodge Viper history with this exclusive 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR with Factory Installed Extreme Aero Package. Ordered through the "1 of 1 " Program there is no other vehicle like this in the world. Powered by a massive 8.4 Liter V10 Engine and controlled by a 6 speed manual transmission and slip differential this ultra rare vehicle can push upwards of 645 HP.







Through the Dodge program this Viper comes in a Factory Custom Matte Black Paint with Contrasting GTS stripes to give it the iconic Viper look. Inside, we can see the beautiful GTS Laguna Interior Package, that features Black Leahter upholstery with white stitiching and diamon pattern inserts. The GTS Package also features, an aluminum xbrace, adjustable suspension, brembo ceramic brakes, 19" ACR Wwheels, Uconnect infotainment, navigation and Harman Kardon Audio System.







To add to the cars rarity The Viper GTC ACR has the serial number of 00001 signifying the final year of fith generation VX production, and is offered with a spare set of HRE wheels.







The Extreme Aero Package includes many aero dynamic parts, this includes raised rear wing, removable extended front splitter, a vented hood, rear diffuser, and upper dive planes. There is also an upgraded dual side-exit exhaust system, HID headlights, and LED tail lights along with paint protection film applied to the body.







The Viper ACR also provides plenty of features that will make your drive comfortable and enjoyable, with bolstered bucket seats, trimmed in leather and contrasting white stitching that covers the entire interior, 8.4" touchscreen navigation, and power adjustable pedals.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
hood scoop
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheels: Polished Aluminum
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake width: 1.26
Rear brake diameter: 14.0
Rear brake width: 1.26
Adjustable pedals: power
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power door locks: auto-locking
Assist handle: passenger side
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Parking brake trim: leather
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Alternator: 180 amps
Axle ratio: 3.55
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Door trim: vinyl
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Rear suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 16.7
Watts: 900
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
voice operated
element
with read function
metallic-tone
transmission temperature
Interior accents: Alcantara
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

