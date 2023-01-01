Menu
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

49,676 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Lusso w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10554408
  • Stock #: 22622
  • VIN: JC1NFAEK2H0103157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: December 30th 2019 - Glass Record - $1,165.00

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Rear Park Assist System
Proximity Keyless Entry
9 Speakers w/ Subwoofer

