2017 Fiat 124 Spider

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 6 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10554408

10554408 Stock #: 22622

22622 VIN: JC1NFAEK2H0103157

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 49,676 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Bose Premium Sound System Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Safety ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rearview Camera Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort A/C Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Rear Park Assist System Proximity Keyless Entry 9 Speakers w/ Subwoofer

