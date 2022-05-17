2017 Ford Edge

Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/17/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $2539 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 07/09/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

SEL w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Nav

SEL w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,878KM
VIN 2FMPK3J95HBB92061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Intelligent Access
SYNC 3
Remote Entry Entry
Advanced Traction w/ Roll Stability Control

