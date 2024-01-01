$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2017 Ford Edge
SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,535KM
VIN 2FMPK4J91HBB06444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,535 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone A/C, Advanced Traction w/ Roll Stability Control, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Edge include:
Dual Zone A/C
Advanced Traction w/ Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Seats
Reverse Sensing System
Daytime Running Lights
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36102
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Intelligent Access
SYNC 3
Advanced Traction w/ Roll Stability Control
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Ford Edge