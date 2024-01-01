$17,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
2017 Ford Edge
SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
VIN 2FMPK3J92HBB70003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cruise Control, LED taillights, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Edge include:
Cruise Control
LED taillights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual Zone A/C
Panoramic Sunroof
Reverse Sensing System
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36665
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
SYNC 3
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Ford Edge