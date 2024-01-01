Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cruise Control, LED taillights, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Ford Edge include:<br> <br>Cruise Control<br>LED taillights<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Reverse Sensing System<br>Navigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36665

2017 Ford Edge

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL w/ SYNC 3, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11752176
  2. 11752176
  3. 11752176
  4. 11752176
  5. 11752176
  6. 11752176
  7. 11752176
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,000KM
VIN 2FMPK3J92HBB70003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Cruise Control, LED taillights, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Edge include:

Cruise Control
LED taillights
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual Zone A/C
Panoramic Sunroof
Reverse Sensing System
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36665

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
LED Taillights

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

SYNC 3
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 3,302 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Fiesta SE w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, A/C 155,500 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 52,000 KM $43,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge