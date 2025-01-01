$15,985+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4dr Sport AWD
2017 Ford Edge
4dr Sport AWD
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$15,985
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV with a sporty edge? Look no further than this 2017 Ford Edge Sport AWD, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek black beauty is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, both on the road and off. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive system, and responsive automatic transmission, this Edge is ready to tackle any adventure.
The interior is equally impressive, boasting luxurious leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every journey. With features like GPS navigation, a rearview camera, and proximity key with push-button start, this Ford Edge delivers a blend of comfort, technology, and convenience that's sure to impress. Despite its impressive 171,500km, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.
Here are 5 features that make this Ford Edge stand out:
- Sporty Design: The Edge Sport AWD boasts an aggressive, athletic design that turns heads wherever you go.
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the Edge's capable all-wheel drive system.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of heated leather seats and enjoy the premium sound system that's sure to impress even the most discerning audiophile.
- Tech-Forward Features: Stay connected and informed with GPS navigation, a rearview camera, and proximity key with push-button start.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands and a comfortable grip, even on the coldest days.
**Select Auto offers financing options for individuals with good credit, no credit, or poor credit. If you have no credit, don’t worry, we have no problem with that! Visit our Etobicoke dealership to get your approval arranged, and we’ll have a car for you. If you prefer a specific vehicle that’s not currently in our inventory, we’ll source it for you. We have a family-owned and operated dealership that has been in business for over 25 years and provides in-house service facilities. Follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook. We’d love to hear from you. You can call or text us at (416) 841-7058 today.**
$15985 + hst& lic.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7058