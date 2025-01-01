Menu
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV with a sporty edge? Look no further than this 2017 Ford Edge Sport AWD, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd. This sleek black beauty is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, both on the road and off. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive system, and responsive automatic transmission, this Edge is ready to tackle any adventure.

The interior is equally impressive, boasting luxurious leather seats, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a premium sound system that will keep you entertained on every journey. With features like GPS navigation, a rearview camera, and proximity key with push-button start, this Ford Edge delivers a blend of comfort, technology, and convenience thats sure to impress. Despite its impressive 171,500km, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition.

Here are 5 features that make this Ford Edge stand out:

Sporty Design: The Edge Sport AWD boasts an aggressive, athletic design that turns heads wherever you go.
All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the Edges capable all-wheel drive system.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of heated leather seats and enjoy the premium sound system thats sure to impress even the most discerning audiophile.
Tech-Forward Features: Stay connected and informed with GPS navigation, a rearview camera, and proximity key with push-button start.
Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands and a comfortable grip, even on the coldest days.

$15985 + hst& lic.

2017 Ford Edge

171,500 KM

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

12103492

2017 Ford Edge

4dr Sport AWD

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4AP9HBC46286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
2017 Ford Edge