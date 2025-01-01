Menu
<p>TITANIUM! AWD! ECOBOOST! BLACK ON BLACK! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!</p><p>NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER</p><p>LIFT GATE! AND SO MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE!</p><p>DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 2 OFF SITE PARKING</p><p>STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2017 Ford Edge

104,500 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K97HBC18695

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,500 KM

TITANIUM! AWD! ECOBOOST! BLACK ON BLACK! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!

NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! POWER

LIFT GATE! AND SO MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! ONE OWNER! CLEAN TITLE!

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 2 OFF SITE PARKING

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2017 Ford Edge