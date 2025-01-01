2017 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
N/A <p><span style=color: rgb(13, 23, 34); font-family: Graphik, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: 0.2px; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; display: inline !important; float: none;><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> <br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 10px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Play, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>CONTACT US:<br style=box-sizing: border-box;>TEL: 6473989268<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1762115423749_5907708249827283 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.</p>Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.</span></p>

2017 Ford Edge

142,752 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
13147072

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

  1. 13147072
  2. 13147072
  3. 13147072
  4. 13147072
  5. 13147072
  6. 13147072
  7. 13147072
  8. 13147072
  9. 13147072
  10. 13147072
  11. 13147072
  12. 13147072
  13. 13147072
  14. 13147072
  15. 13147072
  16. 13147072
  17. 13147072
  18. 13147072
  19. 13147072
  20. 13147072
  21. 13147072
  22. 13147072
  23. 13147072
Contact Seller

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,752KM
VIN 2FMPK4K86HBB64717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B64717
  • Mileage 142,752 KM

Vehicle Description

N/A

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

 

CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $990 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 4DR SDN 300C PLATINUM AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Chrysler 300 4DR SDN 300C PLATINUM AWD 59,199 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MERCEDES BENZ C class 4dr Sdn C 450 AMG 4MATIC for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 MERCEDES BENZ C class 4dr Sdn C 450 AMG 4MATIC 195,348 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA class 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA class 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC 115,720 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

Call Dealer

416-818-XXXX

(click to show)

416-818-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing>

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

416-818-7799

2017 Ford Edge