2017 Ford Edge

53,804 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

SEL W/ Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start

SEL W/ Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

53,804KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9340267
  Stock #: 10431
  VIN: 2FMPK3J97HBB48403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10431
  • Mileage 53,804 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22S43 as of 06/10/2022.

Vehicle Features

Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
Dual zone electronic climate control
Keyless Entry Keypad
Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors
10-Way Power Drivers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls
60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

