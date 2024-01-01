Menu
Used
138,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD3HUA01075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Engine Block Heater , Power Side Mirrors, AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Engine Block Heater
Power Side Mirrors
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control
Heated Wiper Park
Power Points
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32503

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Points

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

HEATED WIPER PARK

Safety

AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Control

Additional Features

Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

