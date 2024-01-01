$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9J99HUD69135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, 12V Power Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:
SYNC 3
Panoramic Sunroof
12V Power Outlet
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35042
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, 12V Power Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:
SYNC 3
Panoramic Sunroof
12V Power Outlet
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35042
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
SYNC 3
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 58,748 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/Apple carPlay,Radar Cruise, Backup Cam 19,799 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection 112,067 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Ford Escape