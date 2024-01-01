Menu
2017 Ford Escape

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, 12V Power Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

SYNC 3
Panoramic Sunroof
12V Power Outlet
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35042

2017 Ford Escape

111,800 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
111,800KM
VIN 1FMCU9J99HUD69135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,800 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, 12V Power Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

SYNC 3
Panoramic Sunroof
12V Power Outlet
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35042

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
SYNC 3
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto Start/Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Escape