NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, AdvanceTrac W/ Roll Stability and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
AdvanceTrac W/ Roll Stability
Power Drivers Seat
SYNC 3
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36254

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,250KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUD96765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, AdvanceTrac W/ Roll Stability and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
AdvanceTrac W/ Roll Stability
Power Driver's Seat
SYNC 3
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36254

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Points

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

SYNC 3
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
AdvanceTrac W/ Roll Stability

Clutch

647-559-3297

