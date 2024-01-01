$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats
2017 Ford Escape
SE w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,514KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUD88845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39670
- Mileage 113,514 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Paddle Shifters , Navigation , Auto Start/Stop and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:
Paddle Shifters
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Bluetooth
PowerDriverSeat
USB Port
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Power Driver Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Ford Escape