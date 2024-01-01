Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Paddle Shifters , Navigation , Auto Start/Stop and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>Paddle Shifters<br>Navigation<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Bluetooth<br>PowerDriverSeat<br>USB Port<br>Keyless Entry<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39670

2017 Ford Escape

113,514 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
11956701

2017 Ford Escape

SE w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11956701
  2. 11956701
  3. 11956701
  4. 11956701
  5. 11956701
  6. 11956701
  7. 11956701
  8. 11956701
  9. 11956701
  10. 11956701
  11. 11956701
  12. 11956701
  13. 11956701
  14. 11956701
  15. 11956701
  16. 11956701
  17. 11956701
  18. 11956701
  19. 11956701
  20. 11956701
  21. 11956701
  22. 11956701
  23. 11956701
  24. 11956701
  25. 11956701
  26. 11956701
  27. 11956701
  28. 11956701
  29. 11956701
  30. 11956701
  31. 11956701
  32. 11956701
  33. 11956701
  34. 11956701
  35. 11956701
  36. 11956701
  37. 11956701
  38. 11956701
  39. 11956701
  40. 11956701
  41. 11956701
  42. 11956701
  43. 11956701
  44. 11956701
  45. 11956701
  46. 11956701
  47. 11956701
  48. 11956701
  49. 11956701
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,514KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUD88845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39670
  • Mileage 113,514 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Paddle Shifters , Navigation , Auto Start/Stop and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:

Paddle Shifters
Navigation
Auto Start/Stop
Bluetooth
PowerDriverSeat
USB Port
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39670

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

USB port
12V outlet
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Power Driver Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2016 Kia Forte EX w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 139,930 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Honda Civic LX w/ Radar Cruise, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 71,465 KM $21,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, A/C 54,100 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape