<p>TITANIUM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>PUSH START! HEATED SEAT! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!</p><p>AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! </p><p>ALL DEALER SERIVCED! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE</p><p>TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118 647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2017 Ford Escape

178,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

12038119

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93HUD01204

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

2017 Ford Escape