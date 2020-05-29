Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

