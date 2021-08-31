Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7710877

7710877 Stock #: 970YD970

970YD970 VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUA70926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.