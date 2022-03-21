Menu
2017 Ford Escape

143,737 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE/NAV/CAM/1.5LITRE/CERTIFIED/1OWNER

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE/NAV/CAM/1.5LITRE/CERTIFIED/1OWNER

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

143,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8944927
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUE58838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,737 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 4 CYLINDER 1.5LITRE ENGINE 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM FORD COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION AIRCONDITIONING  APPLE PLAY APPLE CONFIGURATION ANDROID AUTO BACK UP CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS 2 SET OF KEYS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER TRUNK RELEASE POWER MIRRORS POWER ELECTRIC SEATS COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 







lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 



485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

