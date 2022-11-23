Menu
2017 Ford Escape

84,748 KM

Details

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

84,748KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9344020
  Stock #: 15887
  VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUD97339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15887
  • Mileage 84,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Panoramic Sunroof
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Parking Sensors
SONY SOUND SYSTEM
LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
SYNC 3
TITANIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory
Keyless Entry w/PushButton Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

