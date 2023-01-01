Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

166,821 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850346
  • Stock #: PC9134
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUA16730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9134
  • Mileage 166,821 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | SATALLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH AUDIO | BACKUP CAMERA | SECURITY CODE ACCESS | AUTO START STOP |







This 2017 Ford Escape combines the comfort and space of a SUV with the handling and performance of a sedan! The SE Model comes with a backup camera to ensure no surprises and soft and warm heated seats for those cold winter days!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Chrome Accents
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Lumbar
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Axle ratio: 3.21
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Steering ratio: 15.2
Phone: voice operated
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
halogen
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
with washer
with read function
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 69,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE,...
 166,821 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 110,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory