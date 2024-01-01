2017 Ford Expedition

Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJU2AT4HEA71659, LIMITED, 8 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 20in ALLOYS, Pwr. Sunroof, V6 EcoBoost, Twin Turbo, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch Colour LCD Touch Screen, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Mirrors/Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Aux/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Lumbar Support, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJU2AT4HEA71659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

