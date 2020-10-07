Menu
2017 Ford Expedition

106,586 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

Max 4WD 4dr Platinum . EL

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

106,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6126030
  • Stock #: a64032
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT8HEA64032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,586 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. IN HOUSE FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 5.99 % ...OAC ** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca * OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com .. previous daily rental 


PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5.


All vehicles we sell are driveble after cerrification please see dealer for details. This vehicle is not drivable and not certiified, certification is avablable for $695

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
MEMORY SEAT
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Email Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-XXXX

416-264-1300

Alternate Numbers
416-838-2642 / 416-264-4378
