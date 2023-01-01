$29,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2017 Ford Expedition
LTD|MAX|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9450496
- Stock #: A09811
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT7HEA09811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK2AT7HEA09811, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, Silver on Black Leather, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Towing Package, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Roof Rack, Chrome/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.