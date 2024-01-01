Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

130,000 KM

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8F8XHGC58701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual-Zone A/C, Fog Lamps, Ambient Lighting and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Explorer include:

Dual-Zone A/C
Fog Lamps
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
Power Liftgate
SYNC 3

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36564

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera
110V outlet
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Additional Features

ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Remote Vehicle Start System
Dual-Zone A/C
SYNC 3
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Dual-panel moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry / Keypad
Power Adjustable Pedals W/ Memory
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Collision Warning
Lane Departure & Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Explorer