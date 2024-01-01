$21,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav
2017 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8F8XHGC58701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 130,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual-Zone A/C, Fog Lamps, Ambient Lighting and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Explorer include:
Dual-Zone A/C
Fog Lamps
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36564
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual-Zone A/C, Fog Lamps, Ambient Lighting and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Explorer include:
Dual-Zone A/C
Fog Lamps
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36564
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera
110V outlet
Ambient Lighting
Power Front Seats
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Additional Features
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Remote Vehicle Start System
Dual-Zone A/C
SYNC 3
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Dual-panel moonroof
Remote Keyless Entry / Keypad
Power Adjustable Pedals W/ Memory
Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Collision Warning
Lane Departure & Lane Keeping Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 35,493 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 23,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 9,800 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Ford Explorer