2017 Ford Explorer

$30,800 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 8 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9242128

9242128 Stock #: PC8822

PC8822 VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGE05968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8822

Mileage 94,843 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Battery Saver Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 10 Keypad Entry Trunk release digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off Braking Assist Lumbar trailer stability control Silver integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Vehicle immobilizer Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear heat: independently controlled Floor material: carpet Passenger seat power adjustments: 6 Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Skid plate(s): front Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Mirror color: black Headlights: LED Fender lip moldings: black Armrests: rear center with cupholders Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Front brake diameter: 13.9 Front wipers: speed sensitive Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Body side moldings: chrome Front fog lights: LED Phone: voice operated Third row seatbelts: 3-point Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor variable intermittent Knee airbags: front passenger Steering ratio: 15.8 Rear wiper: dual speed Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear brake diameter: 13.5 Rear brake width: 0.75 Window defogger: rear Grille color: chrome accents Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Rocker panel color: black Watts: 80 Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm Battery rating: 650 CCA Axle ratio: 3.65 Front brake width: 1.25 Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Rearview mirror: manual day/night Camera system washer: rear single disc multi-function auto delay off reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated 12V front with washer with read function 12V rear low oil level cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rails: silver Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

