2017 Ford Explorer

94,843 KM

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4WD, 7 PASS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, TECH PKG

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4WD, 7 PASS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, TECH PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$30,800

+ taxes & licensing

94,843KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9242128
  Stock #: PC8822
  VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGE05968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8822
  • Mileage 94,843 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | XLT | 3.5L TI-VCT V6 | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE | DRIVER CONNECT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SYNC 3 | 8 COLOUR LCD TOUCHSCREEN | SMART CHARGING USB PORTS | DUAL 4.2 COLOUR LCD INSTRUMENT CLUSTER | AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | 7-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 10-WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | POWER LUMBAR | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER + HEATED SIDE MIRRORS WITH LED SIGNALS | APPROACH LIGHTS







This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT features a Shadow Black exterior finish with the XLT Sport Appearance Package which adds 20 10-spoke Magnetic Painted wheels, Black and Dark Earth Gray exterior accents, EXPLORER Hood Lettering, LED Fog Lights, LED Taillights and more. Inside, it features an Ebony Black leather-trimmed interior with Dark Earth Gray Miko sueded cloth inserts and contrasting stitching throughout and features Navigation, an 8 Colour Touchscreen, a 7-speaker Sound System and more.







This Explorer is powered by a 3.5-litre Ti-VCT V6 making 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque mated to a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a 4WD drivetrain.







The Driver Connect Package features SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability, 911 Assist, AppLink and 1 smart-charging USB port, 2 driver-configurable 4.2" color LCD screens in instrument cluster, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and 2nd-row smart-charging USB port.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
Braking Assist
Lumbar
trailer stability control
Silver
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear heat: independently controlled
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Body side moldings: chrome
Front fog lights: LED
Phone: voice operated
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
variable intermittent
Knee airbags: front passenger
Steering ratio: 15.8
Rear wiper: dual speed
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear brake diameter: 13.5
Rear brake width: 0.75
Window defogger: rear
Grille color: chrome accents
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 80
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Battery rating: 650 CCA
Axle ratio: 3.65
Front brake width: 1.25
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Camera system washer: rear
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
with washer
with read function
12V rear
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

