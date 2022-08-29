$30,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT, 4WD, 7 PASS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, TECH PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$30,800
- Listing ID: 9242128
- Stock #: PC8822
- VIN: 1FM5K8D84HGE05968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,843 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | XLT | 3.5L TI-VCT V6 | 4WD | 7 PASSENGER | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE | XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE | DRIVER CONNECT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SYNC 3 | 8 COLOUR LCD TOUCHSCREEN | SMART CHARGING USB PORTS | DUAL 4.2 COLOUR LCD INSTRUMENT CLUSTER | AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR | 7-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 10-WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS | POWER LUMBAR | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER + HEATED SIDE MIRRORS WITH LED SIGNALS | APPROACH LIGHTS
This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT features a Shadow Black exterior finish with the XLT Sport Appearance Package which adds 20 10-spoke Magnetic Painted wheels, Black and Dark Earth Gray exterior accents, EXPLORER Hood Lettering, LED Fog Lights, LED Taillights and more. Inside, it features an Ebony Black leather-trimmed interior with Dark Earth Gray Miko sueded cloth inserts and contrasting stitching throughout and features Navigation, an 8 Colour Touchscreen, a 7-speaker Sound System and more.
This Explorer is powered by a 3.5-litre Ti-VCT V6 making 290 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque mated to a 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission and a 4WD drivetrain.
The Driver Connect Package features SYNC 3 Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in center stack with swiping capability, 911 Assist, AppLink and 1 smart-charging USB port, 2 driver-configurable 4.2" color LCD screens in instrument cluster, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and 2nd-row smart-charging USB port.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
