$18,595+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$18,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,120KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87HFB94136
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,120 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!! COMING SOON
2017 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB V6 4WD
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSmart GTA
2017 Toyota Camry LE 229,000 KM $10,850 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR RWD 158,120 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD 191,120 KM $11,550 + tax & lic
Email AutoSmart GTA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
Call Dealer
647-869-XXXX(click to show)
$18,595
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoSmart GTA
647-869-1015
2017 Ford F-150