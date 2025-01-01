Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON!!! COMING SOON</p><p>2017 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB V6 4WD</p>

2017 Ford F-150

191,120 KM

Details Description Features

$18,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13192352

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1763576800882
  2. 1763576801334
  3. 1763576801717
  4. 1763576802119
  5. 1763576802527
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$18,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,120KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87HFB94136

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,120 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!! COMING SOON

2017 FORD F150 XLT EXTENDED CAB V6 4WD

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmart GTA

Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Toyota Camry LE 229,000 KM $10,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR RWD 158,120 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD 191,120 KM $11,550 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,595

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2017 Ford F-150