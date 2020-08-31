Menu
2017 Ford Focus

42,575 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE, HATCHBACK, AUTO, SYNC, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Focus

SE, HATCHBACK, AUTO, SYNC, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

42,575KM
Used
  Stock #: PC6046
  • Stock #: PC6046
  VIN: 1FADP3K21HL329870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6046
  • Mileage 42,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD FOCUS | HATCHBACK | SE | AUTOMATIC | MICROSOFT SYNC | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Ford Focus Hatchback features a 2.0L Inline 4 Cylinder Engine that produces 160 Horsepower and 146lb-ft of torque, this translates to an amazing 34 Combined MPG. This 4-door hatchback is excellent for a small family or first car. There is a lot of headroom and leg space that could fit five adults. There are lots of storage spaces dotted around, including a couple of cupholders and trays for your phone in the centre console. Save more money at the pump as the car comes equipped with a 2.0L engine, which is very economical for work and travel. With Standard Features such as Power Locks and Windows, an Automatic Transmission, a Backup Camera, Sync Ford Connect and Much more!









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Power
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Battery Saver
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench flip-up seat
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Trip odometer: 2
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6
Front brake diameter: 10.9
Phone: voice operated
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
halogen
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear brake type: drum
Rear brake diameter: 9.0
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Axle ratio: 3.85
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Steering ratio: 18.0
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
with washer
12V rear
low oil level
quad headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

