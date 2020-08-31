2017 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Power Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Battery Saver digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Roll Stability Control door pockets Electronic Parking Brake voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Seatbelt warning sensor: front Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Side mirror type: spotter mirror Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Storage: accessory hook Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench flip-up seat Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Trip odometer: 2 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.6 Front brake diameter: 10.9 Phone: voice operated Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm halogen Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear brake type: drum Rear brake diameter: 9.0 Front brake width: 0.98 Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Axle ratio: 3.85 Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Steering ratio: 18.0 single disc multi-function reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated with washer 12V rear low oil level quad headlights

