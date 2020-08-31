+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 FORD FOCUS | HATCHBACK | SE | AUTOMATIC | MICROSOFT SYNC | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Ford Focus Hatchback features a 2.0L Inline 4 Cylinder Engine that produces 160 Horsepower and 146lb-ft of torque, this translates to an amazing 34 Combined MPG. This 4-door hatchback is excellent for a small family or first car. There is a lot of headroom and leg space that could fit five adults. There are lots of storage spaces dotted around, including a couple of cupholders and trays for your phone in the centre console. Save more money at the pump as the car comes equipped with a 2.0L engine, which is very economical for work and travel. With Standard Features such as Power Locks and Windows, an Automatic Transmission, a Backup Camera, Sync Ford Connect and Much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
