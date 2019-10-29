Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

109,600 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,600KM
VIN 3FA6P0H75HR168841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #23S12 as of 03/13/2023. Was involved in an accident on 10/29/2019 with an estimated $700.49 of damage. On which a $700 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Keyless Entry Keypad

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

SOS post crash alert
Power Side Mirrors
Advance Traction System
Power Point

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

