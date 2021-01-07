Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

70,010 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM|NO ACCIDENT | LEATHER | SUNROOF |NAVIGATION

2017 Ford Fusion

Hybrid TITANIUM|NO ACCIDENT | LEATHER | SUNROOF |NAVIGATION

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

70,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6436311
  Stock #: TBA0784
  VIN: 3FA6P0SUXHR209396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TBA0784
  • Mileage 70,010 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT! 


LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE. SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE. Accidents free. BACK-UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH  - LEEATHER SEATS- NAVIGATION- SUNROOF - SATELLITE RADIO - TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR - POWER STEERING - TRACTION CONTROL - POWER MIRRORS - ALLOY WHEELS & MUCH MORE!! 


 


DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.


THIS VEHICLE IS SELL DRIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

