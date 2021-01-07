Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

134,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

S

2017 Ford Fusion

S

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6479316
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G74HR361838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-2.5L Four Cylinder Engine

-Six Speed Automatic Transmission

-Rearview Camera

-Microsoft SYNC

-Power Sunroof

-Power Leather Front Seats

-Heated Front Seats 

-LED Tail Light 

-Electronic Parking Brake

-Exterior Temperature Gauge

-Six-speaker Audio

-Blindspot Mirror Integration

-Sideview Mirror w/Turn Signal 

-Satellite radio

-Heated Exterior Mirrors

-Security approach lamps

-Body colour rocker molding

-17-inch alloy wheels

-SecuriCode keyless entry keypad

 

OTHER FEATURES: Air conditioning, front floor mats, power locks, remote trunk release, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, map lights, three (3) 12 volt power outlets, Easy Fuel capless filler system, power windows with one-touch up/down (driver and passenger), message centre with trip computer, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, automatic headlights, Ford MyKey, four-speaker AM/FM/CD/MP3 audio with auxiliary input, Ford SYNC, 4-way driver/2-way passenger manually adjustable seats, body colour power mirrors with integrated spotter mirrors, body colour door handles and bumpers, chrome grille, LED taillights, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, airbags (front, front side, side curtain, driver and front passenger knee), TPMS, LATCH, SOS post-crash alert, perimeter alarm, and emergency brake assist.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

 

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 

OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

