2017 Ford Fusion

87,009 KM

Details

$19,590

+ tax & licensing
$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Camera, SE Tech/ My Ford Touch Pacakge

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Camera, SE Tech/ My Ford Touch Pacakge

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

87,009KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9564130
  Stock #: 16943
  VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR371336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16943
  • Mileage 87,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/25/2022 with an estimated $7498.86 of damage. On which a $7776 claim was made. 2018 Feb 15 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $102.00 2022 Jul 26 n/a Damage Event: Damage reported: minor damage

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Reverse Sensing System
Keyless Entry Keypad
REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM
Sync System
SE Tech/ My Ford Touch Package
Power Windows/Locks Group
AM/FM, MP3 Single CD

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

