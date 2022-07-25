$19,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fusion
SE w/ Rearview Camera, SE Tech/ My Ford Touch Pacakge
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,590
- Listing ID: 9564130
- Stock #: 16943
- VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR371336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 16943
- Mileage 87,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/25/2022 with an estimated $7498.86 of damage. On which a $7776 claim was made. 2018 Feb 15 Ontario, Canada Glass Record $102.00 2022 Jul 26 n/a Damage Event: Damage reported: minor damage
Vehicle Features
