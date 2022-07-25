2017 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564130

9564130 Stock #: 16943

16943 VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR371336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16943

Mileage 87,009 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Reverse Sensing System Exterior Keyless Entry Keypad Additional Features REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM Sync System SE Tech/ My Ford Touch Package Power Windows/Locks Group AM/FM, MP3 Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.