2017 Ford Fusion

124,415 KM

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, SYNC

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Heated Seats, Backup Cam, SYNC

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

124,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849008
  • Stock #: 17937
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H76HR152650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17937
  • Mileage 124,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #23S12 as of 03/13/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

Reverse Camera

Additional Features

Sync
Touchscreen Display
Power Adjustable Front Seats
USB Ports
Dual 4.2" Instrument Cluster Displays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

