2017 Ford Mustang

134,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST PREMIUM, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, 310HP

2017 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST PREMIUM, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, 310HP

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498878
  • Stock #: PC9749
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH9H5308277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9749
  • Mileage 134,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | ECOBOOST PREMIUM | 310 HP | 2.3L TURBO 16 VALVE | RWD | SYNC COMMUNICATION SYSTEM | UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER | MY KEY SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | HILL START ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HANDS FREE ENTRY | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium is a modern American icon that combines the timeless appeal of the Mustang with a convertible top for open-air driving pleasure. Its classic and aggressive design features a bold front grille, distinctive Mustang headlights, and a sleek profile that pays homage to its legendary heritage. Under the hood, the EcoBoost Premium variant is powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, offering 310 horsepower and impressive torque for exhilarating acceleration.







The Mustang's performance is further enhanced by its precise steering and well-tuned suspension, delivering a balanced and engaging driving experience. Whether you're cruising along scenic routes or tackling winding roads, the Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium offers a dynamic ride that's sure to satisfy enthusiasts. It's equipped with modern features such as a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, advanced safety technologies, and customizable driving modes.







In summary, the 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium is a captivating blend of classic American muscle car aesthetics, modern technology, and open-top driving excitement. It caters to those who appreciate the iconic Mustang heritage and desire a thrilling and stylish convertible experience, making it a standout choice in the convertible sports car segment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Convertible rear window: glass
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Wheel locks: front and rear
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Front brake width: 1.18
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: chrome
Parking brake trim: leather
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Rear brake width: 0.47
Steering ratio: 16.0
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear spoiler: decklid
Rear seat upholstery: vinyl
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / jack
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 6
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Driver seat: cooled / heated
Passenger seat: cooled / heated
Convertible roof: power / soft top
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / locking
Cupholders: front / 2
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / 6
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / perimeter alarm

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

