2017 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST PREMIUM, CONVERTIBLE, MANUAL, 310HP
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10498878
- Stock #: PC9749
- VIN: 1FATP8UH9H5308277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 134,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | ECOBOOST PREMIUM | 310 HP | 2.3L TURBO 16 VALVE | RWD | SYNC COMMUNICATION SYSTEM | UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER | MY KEY SYSTEM | LEATHER SEATS | HILL START ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HANDS FREE ENTRY | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium is a modern American icon that combines the timeless appeal of the Mustang with a convertible top for open-air driving pleasure. Its classic and aggressive design features a bold front grille, distinctive Mustang headlights, and a sleek profile that pays homage to its legendary heritage. Under the hood, the EcoBoost Premium variant is powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, offering 310 horsepower and impressive torque for exhilarating acceleration.
The Mustang's performance is further enhanced by its precise steering and well-tuned suspension, delivering a balanced and engaging driving experience. Whether you're cruising along scenic routes or tackling winding roads, the Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium offers a dynamic ride that's sure to satisfy enthusiasts. It's equipped with modern features such as a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system, advanced safety technologies, and customizable driving modes.
In summary, the 2017 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium is a captivating blend of classic American muscle car aesthetics, modern technology, and open-top driving excitement. It caters to those who appreciate the iconic Mustang heritage and desire a thrilling and stylish convertible experience, making it a standout choice in the convertible sports car segment.
