2017 Ford Mustang

130,607 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,607KM
VIN 1FATP8EM0H5318210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 51691
  • Mileage 130,607 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Ford Mustang include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51691

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

