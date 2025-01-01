$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A,C
2017 Ford Mustang
V6 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A,C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,607KM
VIN 1FATP8EM0H5318210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 51691
- Mileage 130,607 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Mustang include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 51691
Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Mustang include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 51691
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 24,189 KM $35,490 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Soul EX w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 35,949 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 61,000 KM $26,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Ford Mustang