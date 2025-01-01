Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 80001

2017 Ford Mustang

82,656 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Mustang

Fastback w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
13236158

2017 Ford Mustang

Fastback w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,656KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM5H5299009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 80001
  • Mileage 82,656 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 80001

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Kia Sorento 3.3L EX 107,000 KM $23,790 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Toyota RAV4 XLE 38,784 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-2 88,775 KM $22,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Ford Mustang