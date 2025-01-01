$22,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Mustang
Fastback w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,656KM
VIN 1FA6P8AM5H5299009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 80001
- Mileage 82,656 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 80001
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
