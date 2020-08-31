Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

21,774 KM

$69,800

+ tax & licensing
$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350, 526HP, MANUAL, BREMBO, RECARO, BT

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350, 526HP, MANUAL, BREMBO, RECARO, BT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$69,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739456
  • Stock #: PC6061
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZXH5520972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6061
  • Mileage 21,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD MUSTANG GT350 | 5.2L VOODO V8 | MANUAL | 526 HP | BACKUP CAMERA | RECARO SEATS | BREMBO BRAKES | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | ADAPTIVE STEERING | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | MICROSOFT SYNC | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The high-revving performance of the Ford Shelby GT350's exotic V8 is unlike that of any other Mustang. Meanwhile, the handling is on par with some of the world's greatest sports cars. With its 5.2L Flat Plane V8 Producing 526HP and a roaring 7800 rev limiter, this beast doesn't play games. With standard features like a Backup Camera for tight spots and bolstered Recaro seats, you will enjoy the blast to drive that this GT350 is. Brembo brakes come standard with drilled rotors for extra cooling. This specific example comes in a Black exterior and a Black Alcantara lined interior! This car is a Clean Carfax and Local to Ontario and will surely blow your mind!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Front air dam
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
Front strut tower bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front brake diameter: 15.5
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Rear seat type: split-bench
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Axle ratio: 3.73
Side spoilers
Mirror color: black
Parking brake trim: leather
Rear brake width: 1.02
Premium brakes: Brembo
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Trip odometer: 2
Front brake width: 1.42
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 16.5
Rear spoiler: decklid
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
Steering wheel trim: faux suede

